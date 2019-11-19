BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced it has enhanced its integration between Nintex Drawloop DocGen® and Adobe Sign to support digital document workflows—the next major milestone in its partnership with Adobe. The new integration will make it faster and even easier for customer relationship management (CRM) customers to manage the entire lifecycle of their most mission-critical agreements.

Customers across public and private sectors who leverage document automation capabilities from Nintex — including Nintex Drawloop and Nintex Sign™ powered by Adobe Sign, the only e-signature solution that supports digital document workflows and the Nintex Drawloop DocGen Lightning UI — can further accelerate the creation, routing, execution, and storage of contracts, proposals, and other key documents while minimizing associated costs and risks and improving the experience of everyone involved in the sales cycle. Nintex Drawloop has been certified as a FedRAMP SaaS Compliant Cloud Service.

Adobe Sign brings even more benefits for customers — a 420 percent ROI, according to a recent Forrester Research Total Economic Impact study.

"Nintex is committed to transforming the way people work through the automation of documents," said Nintex VP of Product Vincent Cabral. "By integrating Nintex Drawloop with Adobe Sign, we continue to improve the end-user experience, helping to drive bigger and better business results for customers. With simple clicks not code, Nintex Drawloop streamlines the digital document automation process by automatically preparing, sharing, and storing your most valuable documents where you need them."

"We're excited about this latest milestone between two best-in-class solutions that will make working with documents much faster and easier," said Adobe Director of Product Management Kelash Kumar. "Nintex Drawloop together with Adobe Sign will help Salesforce customers transform digital document workflows for their employees and their own customers."

These latest digital document automation enhancements from Nintex and Adobe allow customers to automatically set default values, settings, and properties and to embed robust e-signature capabilities in documents using Nintex Drawloop DocGen, Nintex Drawloop DocAutomation, and Adobe Sign. Additionally, business users can instantly generate and route documents for execution with simple clicks from directly within their CRM system which reduces errors and eliminates the need for cutting and pasting.

Nintex Drawloop is available on the AppExchange where customers may also download specific managed packages for government and public sector, and industries including financial services, health and life sciences and field service.

Nintex company representatives will be in San Francisco November 19-22 for Dreamforce 2019. To learn more visit, https://www.nintex.com/dreamforce-2019/.

