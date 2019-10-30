BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that its flagship process automation solution, Nintex Workflow Cloud, is available to customers in the European Union through a Microsoft Azure data center in Ireland.

The availability of Nintex Workflow Cloud via an EU data center means that customers throughout the European Union can adopt Nintex's market-leading process automation capabilities with confidence that Nintex is addressing their data privacy and residency concerns and requirements. Nintex Workflow Cloud availability joins Nintex for Office 365, which is already hosted and being used by enterprise organizations in the EU.

"Organizations in every industry are embracing the Nintex Process Platform to drive rapid digital transformation," said Florian Haarhaus, Nintex Vice President for Sales for Europe, Middle East, and Africa. "With the new EU data center for Nintex Workflow Cloud, we provide European customers with another onramp to the cloud with full support for their data residency requirements."

"Many companies have approached us about moving to the cloud but have had concerns about privacy, regulatory compliance and approval from their Workers' Councils and data protection commissioners," said Henning Eiben, a Nintex virtual technical evangelist with busitec in Münster, Germany. "They have to be really careful about how customer data flows through their systems. A Nintex Workflow Cloud data center in the EU offers companies increased security in moving to the cloud. It opens up new possibilities."

More than 8,000 organizations worldwide leverage the Nintex Process Platform to quickly and easily map, manage, automate, and optimize enterprise-wide business processes with clicks, not code. Enterprises are rapidly adopting Nintex cloud solutions for their leading-edge automation capabilities as well as the rapid provisioning, low capital expenditure, and easy scalability of cloud solutions.

"Companies are using more and more services, scattered across multiple clouds," Eiben said. "The power of Nintex Workflow Cloud is that it lets you stitch those services and systems together. We use Nintex Workflow Cloud that way ourselves and recommend that approach to our customers."

The Nintex platform provides the most complete and powerful set of automation capabilities on the market, including process mapping, automatic creation of workflows, RPA, responsive forms, mobile apps, document automation, and process intelligence.

A new capability, Nintex Workflow Generator, uses natural language processing to instantly create sophisticated workflows, bridging the gap between process knowledge and automation expertise. Process experts can use cloud-based Nintex Promapp® to quickly document a process, then click "Request Automation" to create a draft workflow in Nintex Workflow Cloud and alert the IT department.

Nintex's cloud services leverage top-tier infrastructure providers to ensure compliance with EU data residency and privacy rules, as well as the availability, resiliency, latency, and security our customers require.

Nintex recently received an exception-free SOC 2 audit report from an independent auditing firm that validates the effectiveness of the security controls in Nintex Workflow Cloud. The favorable audit result reflects Nintex's ongoing commitment to ensuring the protection of customer, partner, and end-user data.

