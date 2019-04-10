Portland, Ore-

It was a robotic vacuum cleaner.

A house sitter in Cedar Hills had called 911 Monday, saying someone was inside the bathroom.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says deputies entered the home and ordered the burglar out, but nothing happened.

Deputies then opened the bathroom door with guns drawn, finding the automatic vacuum cleaner.

Sgt. Danny DiPietro says this encounter was his first "Roomba burglar" in his 13 years on the job.

He says the office is still "having a good laugh about it."

The video is from the Washington County Sheriff's Department Facebook page