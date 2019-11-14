SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panopto, a leading enterprise video platform provider, today announced it has been named a Leader by Aragon Research in its 2019 Research Globe™ for Enterprise Video1. Panopto was evaluated as a Leader based on its strategy and performance.

"Enterprises are looking for complete enterprise video capabilities to manage the plethora of rich interactive content," said Jim Lundy, Aragon Research founder, CEO and author of the report. "Providers like Panopto, with its focus on video-based learning, meeting recordings, and live event streaming, are helping enterprises create a more seamless work experience that engages customers and employees alike."

Aragon identified Panopto as a Leader due to its "corporate and Higher Ed use cases" and "meeting recording options," among other strengths.

"Video has become the easiest and most effective medium for communicating and sharing knowledge online," said Eric Burns, co-founder and CEO of Panopto. "By simplifying video capture and management, video platforms are enabling organizations to improve team productivity and create secure repositories of their institutional knowledge. As demand for Panopto continues to accelerate across all vertical industries, we're honored to be named among the leaders in our market."

Panopto is the easiest-to-use video platform for businesses and universities. It provides an integrated solution for managing, capturing, and searching inside video content. Fortune 1000 companies use Panopto to deliver online training, manage meeting recordings, broadcast corporate events, improve employee onboarding, and create secure "Corporate YouTubes" of their video assets. Within universities, Panopto is the leading solution for centralizing and managing video content, recording lectures, flipping the classroom, streaming campus events, and integrating video with learning management systems.

A complimentary copy of the 2019 Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video can be found at http://panop.to/globe-leader.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

Panopto helps businesses and universities create searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video capture software, video content management systems, and inside-video search technology. Today, Panopto's video platform is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Sydney, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com.

