SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, will release nine Emerging Technology Research reports in Q4 2019 to expand coverage of new sectors, including healthtech, IoT, information security and supply chain tech.

Launched in May 2019 with investors and advisors in mind, PitchBook's premium Emerging Technology Research provides original, comprehensive assessments of company and investor landscapes in disruptive sectors such as fintech, mobility, artificial intelligence and machine learning and foodtech. Reports feature market maps of venture capital-backed companies, business model descriptions and trend analysis that investment bankers, venture capital firms and other financial services professionals can use to discover investment opportunities in emerging technology.

The first report in the Q4 publishing schedule, healthtech, is now available to read. In this report, PitchBook's analysts explore trends and investment in emerging medical technology, including virtual health, biometrics, omics and personalized medicine.

The reports are updated quarterly, with the Q4 publishing schedule as follows:

Mobility Tech ( November 1 ) – Autonomous vehicle hardware and software, shared mobility, car connectivity, electric vehicles and transportation logistics.

( ) – Autonomous vehicle hardware and software, shared mobility, car connectivity, electric vehicles and transportation logistics. Fintech ( November 8 ) – Alternative lending, payments and processing, capital markets, consumer finance, financial services IT, insurtech and more.

( ) – Alternative lending, payments and processing, capital markets, consumer finance, financial services IT, insurtech and more. Foodtech ( November 15 ) –Plant-based meat and dairy, grocery and meal ordering and delivery, cellular agriculture and meal kits.

( ) –Plant-based meat and dairy, grocery and meal ordering and delivery, cellular agriculture and meal kits. Information Security ( November 15 ) – Network security, application security, data security, identity and access management, security operations and endpoint security.

( ) – Network security, application security, data security, identity and access management, security operations and endpoint security. Cloudtech ( November 22 ) – Virtualization, containers, serverless and microservices.

( ) – Virtualization, containers, serverless and microservices. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning ( December 6 ) – AI & ML in transportation, healthcare, agriculture, financial services, retail and advertising and more.

( ) – AI & ML in transportation, healthcare, agriculture, financial services, retail and advertising and more. Insurtech ( December 6 ) – Insurance telematics, insurance domotics, on-demand insurance, peer-to-peer insurance, corporate platforms, cyber insurance and more.

( ) – Insurance telematics, insurance domotics, on-demand insurance, peer-to-peer insurance, corporate platforms, cyber insurance and more. Supply Chain Tech ( December 13 ) – Last-mile delivery, enterprise supply chain management, freight and warehousing and fulfillment.

For more information about PitchBook's Emerging Technology Research, or to gain access, click here.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves over 32,500 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.