SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RareCyte announces the launch of a new RarePlex® Staining Kit, enabling customers to evaluate prostate cancer specific expression of ARv7 on circulating tumor cells (CTC) in their own laboratory. ARv7 is the result of a splice variant of Androgen Receptor (AR), a diagnostic prostate cancer biomarker, and ARv7 is associated with resistance to second generation therapies. Liquid biopsy offers a blood-based method for researchers to evaluate CTC biomarker expression and gain insight into tumor status without an invasive biopsy.

When combined with the RareCyte platform for CTC analysis, the RarePlex ARv7 CTC Panel Kit enables the first blood-to-result prostate-specific CTC assay deployable in customer laboratories. The RarePlex immunofluorescence staining kit includes CTC detection markers in addition to ARv7 and is performed on an automated slide staining system.

Validation studies demonstrated extremely sensitive, specific, and precise detection of ARv7 on spike-in and clinical CTCs. Tad George, PhD, SVP of Biology R&D at RareCyte noted "In addition to detecting the important and challenging ARv7 target for prostate cancer studies, we are excited that this kit also affords the ability to add an additional biomarker, such as AR, PSMA, or any other biomarker of interest to the CTC analysis."

The ARv7 CTC Panel Kit is now available for purchase and more information on RarePlex Developer Kits, the ARv7 Panel Kit, and the RareCyte platform is available at rarecyte.com.

RareCyte products are for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About RareCyte, Inc.

RareCyte offers next generation instruments, consumables and reagents for the analysis and capture of rare cells from blood and tissue, enabling its foundational liquid biopsy and tissue analysis platform. The company has deep experience in developing advanced precision life science systems used in cutting-edge labs worldwide. Our customers perform innovative research, bring new therapeutics to market, and perform a wide-range of single cell applications in oncology, prenatal testing, and infectious disease. For more information about RareCyte, visit rarecyte.com.