SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Chris Nielsen will present at the following investor conferences during the month of November:

Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference

Thursday, November 14, at 8:15 a.m. CT

Omni Nashville Hotel, Nashville

2019 RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Wednesday, November 20, at 1:55 p.m. ET

InterContinental New York Barclay, New York

Links to the live webcasts, as well as the replays, will be available at http://investors.redfin.com.

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered residential real estate company. Founded by software engineers, we run the country's #1 most-visited brokerage website and offer a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate. We represent people buying and selling homes in over 90 markets throughout the United States and Canada. Our mission is to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. In a commission-driven industry, we put the customer first. We do this by pairing our own agents with our own technology to create a service that is faster, better, and costs less. Since our launch in 2006 through 2018, we have helped customers buy or sell more than 170,000 homes worth more than $85 billion.

