SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — U.S. home-sale prices increased 5.4% year over year in October to a median of $313,200, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. The increase was the largest since July 2018, although current strength may be overstated given the weakening housing market a year ago.

"Low mortgage rates are propping up homebuyer demand and juicing prices, said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. "However, home sales have been slow to grow since there are so few homes for sale and not many new listings hitting the market, especially affordable ones. The market is split: It's a seller's market for moderately priced homes, but a buyer's market for pricier homes."

Gains in the nationwide median home price continue to be driven by the affordable metro areas. For the fourth month in a row, the 10 metro areas with the biggest gains all had median sale prices below the national median, led in October by Camden, NJ (median price $197,000, up 13.9%), Jacksonville, FL ($243,179, +13.1%) and Greensboro, NC ($178,500, +10.5%).

In the Washington D.C. metro area, where Amazon announced its HQ2 expansion a year ago, the median home price rose 5.1% from October 2018 to $410,000—a larger year-over-year increase than San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Boston, New York and most other expensive metro areas across the nation.

Just one of the 85 largest metro areas Redfin tracks saw a year-over-year decline in the median sale price: San Jose, where home prices fell 7.2%. In San Jose, prices were still rising 9.9% a year ago, and home prices didn't begin to significantly soften until December.

Market Summary October 2019 Month-Over-Month Year-Over-Year Median sale price $313,200 1.4% 5.4% Homes sold, seasonally-adjusted 266,200 -0.2% 1.1% New listings, seasonally-adjusted 309,800 -1% -5.2% All Homes for sale 818,200 -3.6% -9.1% Homes for sale, seasonally-adjusted 786,929 -1.2% -8.8% Median days on market 44 2 0 Months of supply 3 -0.2 -0.4 Sold above list 21.30% -0.7 pts† -0.1 pts† Median Off-Market Redfin Estimate $308,500 -1.4% 6.4% Average Sale-to-list 97.90% +0.1 pts† +0.2 pts† † - "pts" = percentage point change

Home sales edged up 1.1% year over year in October, the third consecutive month of increases, and were down slightly from September on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

The seven markets with the biggest increases in home sales were all metro areas in the south with median home prices below the national median, led by Virginia Beach, VA (+19.6%), Greensboro, NC (+17.3%) and Greenville, SC (+16.3%).

The supply of homes for sale fell 9.1% year over year, the biggest decline since April 2017 and the fourth month in a row of declines. There were fewer homes for sale last month than in any October since 2013. Just 12 of the 85 largest metros tracked by Redfin posted a year-over-year increase in inventory.

Compared to a year ago, the biggest declines in the number of homes for sale were in Salt Lake City, UT (-44.6%), Albuquerque, NM (-43.4%) and Tacoma, WA (-32.9%), which are all among the more affordable metro areas in the West.

Home prices usually rise in response to either an increase in home sales (demand) or a decrease in the number of homes for sale (supply). When demand increases at the same time supply decreases, prices usually rise rapidly. October did not see much of an increase in home sales, but it did see a drop in the number of people listing their homes for sale and a drop in overall supply, so it's likely that the strengthening prices were the result of fewer homes for sale instead.

The typical home that sold in October went under contract in 44 days, the same as a year ago. Similarly, the share of homes sold above list price basically flattened out year over year, coming in at 21.3% in October compared to 21.5% a year earlier.

To read the full report, including charts and metro-level data breakdowns, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/blog/housing-market-news-october-2019.

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage, combining its own full-service agents with modern technology to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. Founded by software engineers, Redfin has the country's #1 brokerage website and offers a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate, the automated home-value estimate with the industry's lowest published error rate for listed homes. Homebuyers and sellers enjoy a full-service, technology-powered experience from Redfin real estate agents, while saving thousands in commissions. Redfin serves more than 85 major metro areas across the U.S. and Canada. The company has closed more than $85 billion in home sales.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, subscribe here. To view Redfin's press center, click here.