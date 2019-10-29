SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saykara, the leading AI Virtual Assistant for automating clinical documentation, announced the appointment of industry veteran Dr. Graham Hughes, MD as President.

Dr Hughes has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare information technology, both building and implementing physician workflow solutions. Most recently, he was CEO of Sutherland Healthcare Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sutherland Global Services focusing on digitally transforming services-based platforms, analytics, and RPA. At Saykara, Hughes will oversee all commercial operations, combining his deep clinical expertise with a strong technical background and a core focus on operations, sales and corporate strategy.

"Saykara is poised to revolutionize physician interactions with electronic health records using voice and artificial intelligence," said Hughes. "It has seen tremendous customer success so far and is ready to scale and become the undisputed leader in this space. I'm looking forward to helping take the company to that next level."

Dr. Hughes has extensive experience in building and leading innovative organizations. In his role as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Innovation at SAS Institute, he led a cross functional unit focused on the novel application of advanced analytics across Provider, Payer and Pharma. As CMIO at GE, he led enterprise clinical strategy and launched Qualibria through a commercial partnership with Intermountain Healthcare, an effort that was subsequently spun out as the health analytics company Caradigm. Earlier in his career, he was responsible for implementing one of the first completely paperless hospitals as its CIO.

"What struck me most about Graham is the rich diversity of skills that he brings to the table," said Harjinder Sandhu, CEO of Saykara. "Along with being a trained physician, he has been an innovator and a leader on the commercial side throughout his career, building products and teams that have had a real impact. I was deeply impressed with his depth of experience on the commercial front on the one hand, and machine learning, controlled medical vocabularies, and user-centered design on the other. He brings a great deal of passion to each of these areas and is a phenomenal addition to the Saykara team."

Saykara has emerged as the leader in Voice-based AI Virtual Assistants to address physician burnout and challenges with clinical documentation. Kara™, the voice and AI powered virtual assistant, is currently being used by physicians in a number of large and mid-sized health systems nationwide to reduce their EHR documentation burden.

Saykara's addition of Hughes to its executive team reflects the company's continued momentum among healthcare systems and other provider organizations. Earlier this summer, Saykara introduced Kara 2.0, an ambient solution designed to transform documentation inside the exam room.

Hughes will be based at Saykara's corporate headquarters in Seattle, WA.

