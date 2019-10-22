SEATTLE, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the world's finest ultra-luxury travel experience, is busy preparing for the launch of its new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, set to begin cruising the world's most coveted and remote destinations in June 2021. Travelers on Seabourn Venture and her yet-to-be-named sister ship will find a wealth of masterfully crafted onboard spaces, including The Colonnade, where guests can find a variety of delicious meal options for breakfast, lunch or dinner. The venue is part of the eight dining experiences expedition travelers will enjoy onboard the forthcoming expedition ships.

Renowned designer Adam D. Tihany has shaped public spaces that capture the romanticism of early explorers with the vibrant energy of present day, invoking a timeless sense of adventure while maintaining the familiarity of the venues that past guests have grown to enjoy. Specific details of The Colonnade are:

The Colonnade

Located at the aft of Deck 5, The Colonnade is a casual and inviting elegant setting that is sure to be among the most popular spots for guests to savor the line's highly acclaimed all-inclusive international dining selections. The Colonnade is inspired by the wooden hulls of historic maritime design: The riveted curved wood panels of the ceiling will give guests the feeling of being inside the hull of one of the first expedition ships, a concept that echoes throughout the space with decorative metal plate details, integrated wood flooring, and art displays of intricate nautical knots.

Ribbed wood and etched glass partitions hold plush banquette seating dressed up with leather buckle details and inlayed wood-topped tables, while inviting dining chairs have a more handcrafted, rugged look with a light wood frame, exposed stitching, and natural light green and gray fabrics that are appealing to the eye.

Guests will have the option of enjoying dinner, served tableside at The Colonnade, while breakfast and lunch will be available via table service and buffet-style at stations featuring three-dimensional textured tile and white stone countertops. A sleek copper ceiling above each station will give guests the feeling of walking through a working kitchen. Special theme nights will feature Michelin-starred Chef Thomas Keller's family-style dinners that pay homage to his American childhood. His interpretations of classic comfort dishes, such as Clam Bake and BBQ Ribs will be served family-style on platters to complement the essence of sharing in a relaxed spirit of fun and togetherness.

The Colonnade will extend to the aft deck into The Patio, with guests welcomed to dine outside amid the fresh sea air, featuring its own menu offering extended hours for lunch serving items such as fresh baked pizza or Chef Keller's Napa Burger and Yountwurst. The same aft deck will also be home to the infinity-inspired pool and two Jacuzzis, as well as two elegant sculptural showers, all with clear views off the back of the ship to the stunning vistas beyond.

"Wherever you go across the Seabourn fleet, you'll find our guests appreciate choice in dining style and the more casual atmosphere of The Colonnade at all times of the day," said Gerald Mosslinger, vice president of Hotel Operations for Seabourn. "Though it's more relaxed in feel, guests who dine there know the quality of the dishes is high, with many culinary options to please every palate, making it a wonderful choice for breakfast, lunch or dinner."

Seabourn Venture will feature 132 luxurious oceanfront veranda suites. Renderings of the new ships, suites and public spaces of the ship can be found in the link here. More details about other dining, social venues and public spaces will continue to be revealed in the coming months. Itineraries for the first season of travel aboard Seabourn Venture are now open for booking on the Seabourn website.

Seabourn continues to represent the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all 100% ocean front; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations, including marquee cities, more than 170 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The company is the Official Cruise Partner of UNESCO World Heritage as part of a multi-year agreement to promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage properties.

For more details about the award-winning Seabourn fleet, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive expedition cruising vacations are known for:

Purpose-built expedition ships, PC6 ice-strengthened hull, with advanced maneuvering technology for superior stability, safety and comfort

World-class Expedition Team, delivering immersive experiences

All veranda, all ocean-front suites luxuriously appointed

Handcrafted itineraries developed for the expedition traveler to the most coveted and familiar remote destinations in the world

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Inclusive expedition experiences with Zodiacs, mountain and ebikes, scuba diving and snorkeling

Optional expedition experiences with kayaks and custom-built, 6-guest submarines giving the option to extend your expedition further for greater ocean exploration**

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Open bridge policy*, hosted by members of the Expedition Team providing firsthand access to the ship's command center and officers navigating your journey

World-class dining venues are all complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Meticulous and purposeful adventurers' resort at sea designed for the luxury traveler with unique attributes and spaces to enhance your experience

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program**

, featuring an exclusive mindful living program** Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*At the Captain's discretion

** Optional programs, for additional charge

Click-to-Tweet: .@SeabournCruise reveals Adam D. Tihany of @TihanyDesign's expedition-inspired design details of The Colonnade, a dining venue for any time of day aboard the line's new ultra-luxury expedition ship, Seabourn Venture.