SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the world's finest ultra-luxury travel experience, is preparing for its return to Alaska and British Columbia in 2020 with adventures in "The Great Land" that are sure to entice a range of travelers, including a series of shorter seven-day voyages.

Drawing inspiration from the outstanding success of the past three seasons, Seabourn has created an enriching and exciting cruise schedule for Seabourn Sojourn to pursue in summer 2020, including NEW seven-day cruises heading north and south; Ventures by Seabourn optional, for-charge guided kayak, Zodiac and hiking tours; a variety of immersive shore excursions; and two available pre- and post-cruise Seabourn Journeys. Seabourn is also enhancing four itineraries in the region with scenic cruising of the majestic Glacier Bay National Park, with narration and insider observations by a National Park Service Ranger to enhance the experience.

Guests who book may receive a number of benefits on select sailings that could include suite upgrades, shipboard credits, air credits, complimentary internet, discounts on back-to-back voyages, and more.

"Alaska and British Columbia never fail to delight our guests, who often come back for more," observed Rick Meadows, president of Seabourn. "We're always excited to send Seabourn Sojourn north, and the 2020 season will be a great opportunity to see just how far Seabourn's Ultimate Alaska will go."

There's a Seabourn Cruise Just Right for You

Seabourn's 2020 season welcomes 10 new seven-day cruises to complement Seabourn's popular lineup of 10-, 11- and 12-day voyages. With sailings between Vancouver and Juneau, each seven-day cruise can be combined to create a 14-day round-trip cruise including spectacular glacier experiences at Hubbard Glacier and Tracy/Endicott Arm. Guests who book the back-to-back voyages can also save up to 15 percent on the cruise fare.

Up Close and Personal - Venturing into Adventure

The popular Ventures by Seabourn optional shore experience program will return in 2020 with experiences centered around adventurous activities within the region's most breathtaking destinations. Escorted by an expert team of 14 that includes scientists and local guides, the optional for-charge kayak, Zodiac, catamaran, and hiking tours offer close-up touring opportunities that larger cruise ships cannot access.

The world-class expedition team members will also be featured in the ship's highly engaging and complimentary Seabourn Conversations program. The team are also available to interact with guests throughout the day and evening, sharing their keen insight and in-depth knowledge about the history, ecology, and culture of the region. Guests who can't get enough can get more through team chronicles and photos shared via Seabourn's Ventures Tracker.

Ventures by Seabourn destinations to be reached on the water or on foot include Alert Bay, Inian Islands, Rudyerd Bay (Misty Fjords), College Fjord, Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm, Haines (Skagway), Hubbard Glacier, Wrangell and Harriman Glacier.

The Great Land – By Land

Seabourn Sojourn's journey to Alaska & British Columbia will offer many exciting opportunities for guests to step off ship and onto land for memorable shore excursions lasting less than a day. Scheduled shore excursions for the 2020 season include:

Haines : Burrow Creek Retreat & Crab Boil: A Mindful Living Tour – Another extension of Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , this tour unfolds at Burrow Creek Waterfall Lodge, a 120-acre rustic resort set just outside of Skagway along the coastline of Lynn Canal – America's longest, deepest fjord. Take in stunning viewpoints, discover how the Lodge harnesses energy from the waterfall, and enjoy an elegant off-the-grid dining experience led by a Dungeness crab-and-shrimp boil.

Sitka : Salmon Fishing at Sitka – Fall hook, line and sinker into one of the best-kept secrets of Southeast Alaska , with sport fishing for king, silver, chum and pink salmon in Sitka Sound. With dramatic views and opportunities to see other marine wildlife, this is an all-around exciting excursion for fishers of all skill levels. This excursion is part of the line's popular "Enjoy Your Catch" experience, an exclusive culinary experience offering a memorable opportunity for guests to not only hook but also savor their own personal catch of the day prepared by the onboard culinary team. "Enjoy Your Catch" experiences are also available in other ports including Ketchikan , Icy Straight Point and Wrangell .

Juneau : Deluxe Dog Sledding Adventure by Helicopter – Fly over the Juneau Icefield and soak in the views to reach Norris Glacier and the dog sledding camp high on the glacier. On this once-in-a-lifetime experience, guests will head out with a professional musher for a five-mile mush across the glacier and the snowy terrain of the Juneau Icefield. Guests will also learn about the care of the huskies and the specific wellness program and care the animals receive.

So Much More to Explore

Guests can extend their time in Alaska and British Columbia with Seabourn Journeys, available pre- and/or post-cruise, featuring destinations and experiences in treasured locations that cannot be accessed on single-day excursions from Seabourn Sojourn. Seabourn Journeys available in 2020 include:

The Denali Experience – Truly a peak experience in Alaska , the line's four- and five-day, pre- and post-cruise Seabourn Journey allows guests options to travel by road, rail and air to see the highest mountain in North America .

UNESCO Banff National Park & Rocky Mountaineer – Head inland by rail from Calgary on this seven-day pre-cruise Seabourn Journey to experience the majesty and grandeur of the Canadian Rockies, Banff National Park and Lake Louise , with spectacular scenery and Gold Leaf Service on the Rocky Mountaineer all the way.

Glacier Bay: Alaska's UNESCO Treasure

A UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1992, Glacier Bay has experienced many major glacier advances over millennia. See its current state of beauty via enhancements to four Seabourn Sojourn sailings in 2020 with the Official Cruise Partner of UNESCO World Heritage, including:

10-Day Glacier Bay Sojourn – Sailing from Vancouver, British Columbia to Seward ( Anchorage ), Alaska from August 28-September 7, 2020 , this 10-day journey will take in both Glacier Bay National Park and the multi-glaciered marvel of College Fjord, as well as a visit to Rudyerd Bay (Misty Fjords).

7-Day Glacier Bay & Canadian Inside Passage – Departing Juneau, Alaska bound for Vancouver, British Columbia from September 25-October 2, 2020 , this sailing will pack glaciers, rustic frontier towns, and abundant wildlife viewing into one thoroughly enjoyable week.

14-Day Glacier Bay, Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage – Departing Vancouver on September 18 , this voyage offers one of the most immersive Alaska and British Columbia experiences, winding through quaint ports and majestic landscapes, including a full day in Glacier Bay National Park.

12-day Glacier Bay & Pacific Coast – Departing Vancouver, British Columbia , this journey will heard first north, then south to Los Angeles from October 2-14, 2020 , to close out Seabourn Sojourn's latest tour of "The Great Land."

