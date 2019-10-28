SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoFi, the digital personal finance company, announced today the opening of their newest office location in downtown Seattle, Washington. The office, located just five blocks from Pike Place Market, will fit up to 50 full-time staff, including engineers, product managers, and other technical functions.

SoFi's Seattle office will join the company's over 1,400 employees across nine other permanent office locations, including headquarters in San Francisco, in addition to offices in Healdsburg, CA, Cottonwood Heights, UT, Murray, UT, Helena, MT, Claymont, DE, New York, NY, Reston, VA, and most recently added, Jacksonville, FL.

"In order to continue to serve our over 800,000 members and continue to build a full financial services platform, we need to recruit the best talent the country has to offer," said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. "Seattle has and continues to be an epicenter for technology, attracting talent that connects with our mission of helping people get their money right."

SoFi has released a number of new products in 2019, joining its suite of lending products, including SoFi Invest, the only platform to offer automated and active investing in stocks and ETFs, plus crypto trading. SoFi Money® was also released to the public earlier this year, with high interest, no account fees, and unlimited ATM reimbursements. This year, SoFi relaunched its home loans product, and introduced SoFi Private Student Loans.

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing, and protecting give our more than 800,000 members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams, opening in July 2020. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

