Earning a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the Seattle University School of Law in 2001, Mr. Gates is an accomplished lawyer who has been licensed to practice law by the Washington State Bar Association and admitted to practice by the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington. He has been the manager for Gates' Law PLLC in Tukwila, Washington, since 2004. Specializing in estate planning and probate, business law, infractions and criminal matters, as well as in civil litigation and personal injury. Mr. Gates maintains affiliation with the Washington State Bar Association, the King County Bar Association and the American Bar Association.

An exceptionally accomplished attorney, Mr. Gates was honored for Lifetime Achievement and named to America's Top 100 Attorneys in 2017. He was previously recognized with a Top 10 Under 40 Award by the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys in 2016 and for Excellence in Legal Service by the United States Commerce & Trade Research Institute in 2015. Also celebrated among the Premier 100 Trial Attorneys by the American Academy of Trial Attorneys in 2015, Mr. Gates received a Top 10 Under 40 Award from the National Academy of Criminal Defense Attorneys in 2014 and was named a Rising Star by the Washington Super Lawyers from 2012 to 2013 and Volunteer Attorney of the Year for volunteer legal services by the King County Bar Association Volunteer Legal Services in 2004. Most recently, he received the Gold Premier Award from Premiere Lawyers of America in 2019 and was named a lifetime charter member of Distinguished Justice Advocates in 2018.

Alongside his primary legal endeavors, Mr. Gates is affiliated with Wayfind, a nonprofit organization working to provide pro bono legal services to other nonprofit organizations and microenterprises. Furthermore, he has given back to his community not only through legal work, but through holding political office as a member of the City Council and as the mayor of the city of Richland, Washington, as well. He is also an active participant in his community serving on numerous social services, civic and fraternal organizations; including the Salvation Army, The Benton-Franklin Community Action Committee, March of Dimes, Kiwanis Club of Richland, Camp Kiwanis Foundation, the Knights of Columbus, as well as other service organizations. He was recognized for his contributions by receiving the Kiwanis' Distinguished President Award in 1996; being inducted in 1994 into the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1052 as an honorary member for his work on the City Council, the Salvation Army's Steven T. Pack Representative Award in 1989, and in 1987 was named Outstanding Young Man of America.

As a practicing civil engineer for nearly twenty-five years Mr. Gates focused on the environmental and waste management areas. He served as a member of the American Concrete Institute and American Society of Civil Engineers national standards committees. Mr. Gates has authored no fewer than seven articles for professional journals, is credited with involvement in over a dozen technological reports as well as to "Obtaining Accelerated Data on Concrete Degradation" and "Concrete Durability and Degradation Processes." Mr. Gates was a former consultant for the Electrical Power Research Institute and Atomic Energy of Canada Limited. Mr. Gates was the lead Judge for the Washington State's Science Talent Search for 6 straight years from 1985 to 1990. He also served as the Chair of the Washington States' Solid Waste Advisory Committee providing guidance to the Department of Ecology. For his contributions, he was elected as a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers in 2010. Mr. Gates is a registered professional engineer in the states of Washington, Kansas and Alaska.

In light of all his accomplishments in all of his career endeavors, Mr. Gates was presented with an Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award, having previously been featured in Who's Who in Business and Finance, Who's Who in Finance and Industry, Who's Who in America, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, Who's Who in the West, Who's Who in the World and Who's Who of Emerging Leaders in America.

