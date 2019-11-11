SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tools4ever will be presenting on real-world education technology management challenges at this year's Learning Counsel National Gathering. The gathering will take place from Nov. 15-17 at the Omni Dallas Hotel – located at 555 S Lamar St, Dallas, Texas. Tools4ever's presentation will demonstrate how its solutions help educators and administrators set up their IT environments to take full advantage of cutting-edge learning technologies.

The Learning Counsel is a research institute and news media hub focused on providing context for the shift in education to digital curriculum. Membership includes 215,000 superintendents, tech and instructional administrators, curriculum specialists, thousands of publishers, and interested enthusiasts anywhere in the teaching and learning field.

This year's annual gathering of educators and experts in the education technology field focuses on "taking the road less traveled" when it comes to institutional change for the digital age. The event features a curated set of speakers, workshops, and learning groups that educates attendees on the latest strategies and solutions they can utilize in the classroom. The event is free for educators to attend.

Dean Wiech, Managing Director for Tools4ever NY, speaks highly of Learning Counsel founder and CEO LeiLani Cauthen: "LeiLani is a definite visionary when it comes to educational methodologies and especially the use of technology to further classroom instructional processes." LeiLani will be one of several keynotes to speak at this years' national gathering.

Tools4ever is one of the largest vendors in Identity Governance & Administration (also known as Identity & Access Management), with more than 10 million managed user accounts installed in organizations from various sectors ranging in size from 300 to over 200,000 user accounts.

Since 1999, Tools4ever has developed and delivered several software solutions and consultancy services such as User Provisioning, Downstream Provisioning, Workflow Management, Employee Self-Service and Access Governance (RBAC). In the area of Password Management, Tools4ever offers Single Sign-On and Self-Service Password Reset among others.

