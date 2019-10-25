SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported third quarter net earnings of $99 million, or 13 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.7 billion. This compares with net earnings of $255 million, or 34 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.9 billion for the same period last year.

Excluding a net after-tax benefit of $40 million for special items, primarily relating to a product remediation insurance recovery, the company reported third quarter net earnings of $59 million, or eight cents per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $214 million for the same period last year and $123 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $308 million compared with $505 million for the same period last year and $343 million for the second quarter of 2019.

"In the third quarter, we again delivered strong operating performance despite challenging market conditions," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "We also announced the pending sale of 555,000 acres in Michigan, which will further optimize our timberlands portfolio. Looking forward, we continue to expect that U.S. housing activity will follow a modest growth trajectory. We remain intently focused on achieving operational excellence in every aspect of our business and fully capitalizing on every available market opportunity to drive value for our shareholders."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019

2019

2018 (millions, except per share data)

Q2

Q3

Q3 Net sales

$1,692

$1,671

$1,910 Net earnings

$128

$99

$255 Net earnings per diluted share

$0.17

$0.13

$0.34 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

746

747

757 Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$123

$59

$214 Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$0.16

$0.08

$0.28 Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$343

$308

$505





(1) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release.



(2) Second quarter 2019 after-tax special items include a $5 million benefit from finalizing the noncash settlement charge incurred in first quarter 2019 related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract. Third quarter 2019 after-tax special items include a $51 million benefit related to a product remediation insurance recovery and an $11 million legal charge. Third quarter 2018 after-tax special items include a $41 million tax benefit related to a voluntary contribution to our US qualified pension plan.

TIMBERLANDS













FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019

2019



(millions)

Q2

Q3

Change Net sales

$532

$523

($9) Contribution to pretax earnings

$102

$72

($30) Adjusted EBITDA

$175

$154

($21)

Q3 2019 Performance – In the West, average sales realizations for domestic and export logs declined and domestic sales volumes were seasonally lower. Log and haul costs increased as Western harvest activity shifted to higher elevation units. In the South, average sales realizations decreased slightly compared with the second quarter due to mix, and higher fee harvest volumes were partially offset by slightly higher forestry spending.

Q4 2019 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser expects fourth quarter earnings will be comparable with the third quarter and Adjusted EBITDA will be slightly lower. In the South, the company anticipates lower fee harvest volumes and slightly lower average log sales realizations. In the West, the company expects seasonally lower road and unit logging costs and modestly higher average domestic sales realizations, partially offset by lower log sales volumes.

In September 2019, the company announced an agreement to sell its 555,000 acres of Michigan timberlands. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES













FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019

2019



(millions)

Q2

Q3

Change Net sales

$81

$69

($12) Contribution to pretax earnings

$35

$32

($3) Adjusted EBITDA

$71

$60

($11)

Q3 2019 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA decreased due to lower real estate sales. The number of acres sold declined and the average price per acre increased due to geographic mix.

Q4 2019 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be lower than the third quarter. The company continues to expect full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $270 million.

WOOD PRODUCTS













FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019

2019



(millions)

Q2

Q3

Change Net sales

$1,210

$1,204

($6) Contribution to pretax earnings

$81

$143

$62 Pretax benefit for special items

$—

($68)

($68) Contribution to pretax earnings before special items

$81

$75

($6) Adjusted EBITDA

$128

$123

($5)

Q3 2019 Performance – Seasonally higher sales volumes for most products were more than offset by higher unit manufacturing costs, primarily due to scheduled downtime in engineered wood products and modest hurricane-related downtime in the company's Southern lumber operations.

Average sales realizations for oriented strand board and lumber were comparable with the second quarter average, reflecting the company's regional mix. Although the published North Central benchmark price for oriented strand board improved during the third quarter, published pricing for other regions trended lower. Similarly, third quarter price improvement for Southern yellow pine lumber trailed the benchmark Framing Lumber Composite.

Third quarter special items consist of a $68 million pretax benefit from product remediation insurance proceeds.

Q4 2019 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA for Wood Products will be lower than the third quarter, but higher than the fourth quarter of 2018, before any improvement in average sales realizations. The company expects seasonally lower sales volumes across most products, higher Western log costs, and modest improvement in other operating costs.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 12 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2018, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including with respect to the following: our earnings, earnings before special items, Adjusted EBITDA; average log sale realizations; log sale volumes; fee harvest volumes as well as road and logging costs in our timber business; sales volumes as well as log and manufacturing operating costs for Wood Products. These statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and expressions such as "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar words and expressions. These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, housing starts, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar;

market demand for our products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;

restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;

the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;

economic activity in Asia , especially Japan and China ;

, especially and ; performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;

potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;

raw material availability and prices;

the effect of weather;

changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;

the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;

energy prices;

our operational excellence initiatives;

the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals;

transportation and labor availability and costs;

federal tax policies;

the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;

legal proceedings;

performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;

the effect of timing of retirements and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;

the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities;

changes in accounting principles; and

other matters described under "Risk Factors" in our annual reports on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2019:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings

































$ 128

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



































91

Income taxes



































(37)

Net contribution to earnings (loss)

$ 102



$ 35



$ 81



$ (36)



$ 182

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs(1)



—





—





—





10





10

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(6)





(6)

Operating income (loss)



102





35





81





(32)





186

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



73





3





47





1





124

Basis of real estate sold



—





33





—





—





33

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 175



$ 71



$ 128



$ (31)



$ 343







(1) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs includes a pretax special item consisting of a $6 million benefit from finalizing the noncash settlement charge incurred in first quarter 2019 related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2019:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings

































$ 99

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



































91

Income taxes



































3

Net contribution to earnings (loss)

$ 72



$ 32



$ 143



$ (54)



$ 193

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



—





—





—





15





15

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(6)





(6)

Operating income (loss)



72





32





143





(45)





202

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



82





4





48





1





135

Basis of real estate sold



—





24





—





—





24

Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)



—





—





(68)





15





(53)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 154



$ 60



$ 123



$ (29)



$ 308







(1) Operating income (loss) includes pretax special items consisting of a $68 million product remediation insurance recovery and a $15 million legal charge.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2018:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings

































$ 255

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



































93

Income taxes(1)



































(15)

Net contribution to earnings (loss)

$ 126



$ 36



$ 213



$ (42)



$ 333

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



—





—





—





17





17

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(13)





(13)

Operating income (loss)



126





36





213





(38)





337

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



80





4





37





1





122

Basis of real estate sold



—





46





—





—





46

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 206



$ 86



$ 250



$ (37)



$ 505







(1) Income taxes includes a $41 million tax benefit related to our $300 million pension contribution. There were no pretax special items in third quarter 2018.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons, and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:





2019

2019

2018 (millions)

Q2

Q3

Q3 Net earnings

$128

$99

$255 Legal charge

—

11

— Pension settlement charge

(5)

—

— Product remediation recovery

—

(51)

— Tax adjustment

—

—

(41) Net earnings before special items

$123

$59

$214

The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:





2019

2019

2018



Q2

Q3

Q3 Net earnings per diluted share

$0.17

$0.13

$0.34 Legal charge

—

0.02

— Pension settlement charge

(0.01)

—

— Product remediation recovery

—

(0.07)

— Tax adjustment

—

—

(0.06) Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$0.16

$0.08

$0.28

Weyerhaeuser Company Exhibit 99.2 Q3.2019 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Operations





Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



September 30, 2019



September 30, 2018



September 30, 2019



September 30, 2018

Net sales

$ 1,643



$ 1,692



$ 1,671



$ 1,910



$ 5,006



$ 5,840

Costs of sales



1,322





1,390





1,399





1,452





4,111





4,247

Gross margin



321





302





272





458





895





1,593

Selling expenses



21





21





20





20





62





66

General and administrative expenses



89





80





85





78





254





236

Research and development expenses



1





2





1





2





4





6

Product remediation recoveries, net



—





—





(68)





—





(68)





—

Other operating costs, net



36





13





32





21





81





68

Operating income



174





186





202





337





562





1,217

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



(470)





(10)





(15)





(17)





(495)





(54)

Interest income and other



10





6





6





13





22





36

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



(107)





(91)





(91)





(93)





(289)





(278)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes



(393)





91





102





240





(200)





921

Income taxes



104





37





(3)





15





138





(80)

Net earnings (loss)

$ (289)



$ 128



$ 99



$ 255



$ (62)



$ 841



Per Share Information







Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date





March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



September 30, 2019



September 30, 2018



September 30, 2019



September 30, 2018

Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.39)



$ 0.17



$ 0.13



$ 0.34



$ (0.08)



$ 1.11

Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.34



$ 0.34



$ 0.34



$ 0.34



$ 1.02



$ 0.98

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):















































Basic



746,603





745,486





745,626





754,986





745,901





756,531

Diluted



746,603





746,232





746,514





757,389





745,901





759,116

Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)



744,767





744,905





745,071





749,199





745,071





749,199



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)





Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



September 30, 2019



September 30, 2018



September 30, 2019



September 30, 2018

Net earnings (loss)

$ (289)



$ 128



$ 99



$ 255



$ (62)



$ 841

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



470





10





15





17





495





54

Interest income and other



(10)





(6)





(6)





(13)





(22)





(36)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



107





91





91





93





289





278

Income taxes



(104)





(37)





3





(15)





(138)





80

Operating income



174





186





202





337





562





1,217

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



123





124





135





122





382





361

Basis of real estate sold



48





33





24





46





105





80

Special items included in operating income



20





—





(53)





—





(33)





28

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 365



$ 343



$ 308



$ 505



$ 1,016



$ 1,686







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold, and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Weyerhaeuser Company Total Company Statistics Q3.2019 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)





Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



September 30, 2019



September 30, 2018



September 30, 2019



September 30, 2018

Net earnings (loss)

$ (289)



$ 128



$ 99



$ 255



$ (62)



$ 841

Early extinguishment of debt charge(1)



9





—





—





—





9





—

Environmental remediation charge



—





—





—





—





—





21

Legal charges



15





—





11





—





26





—

Pension settlement charges



345





(5)





—





—





340





—

Product remediation recoveries, net



—





—





(51)





—





(51)





—

Tax adjustment



—





—





—





(41)





—





(41)

Net earnings before special items(2)

$ 80



$ 123



$ 59



$ 214



$ 262



$ 821







Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date





March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



September 30, 2019



September 30, 2018



September 30, 2019



September 30, 2018

Net earnings (loss) per diluted share

$ (0.39)



$ 0.17



$ 0.13



$ 0.34



$ (0.08)



$ 1.11

Early extinguishment of debt charge(1)



0.01





—





—





—





0.01





—

Environmental remediation charge



—





—





—





—





—





0.03

Legal charges



0.02





—





0.02





—





0.04





—

Pension settlement charges



0.47





(0.01)





—





—





0.46





—

Product remediation recoveries, net



—





—





(0.07)





—





(0.07)





—

Tax adjustment



—





—





—





(0.06)





—





(0.06)

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)

$ 0.11



$ 0.16



$ 0.08



$ 0.28



$ 0.36



$ 1.08





(1) During first quarter 2019, we recorded a $12 million pretax ($9 million after-tax) charge related to the early extinguishment of debt. This charge is included in Interest expense, net of capitalized interest in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. (2) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Selected Total Company Items





Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



September 30, 2019



September 30, 2018



September 30, 2019



September 30, 2018

Pension and postretirement costs:















































Pension and postretirement service costs

$ 8



$ 8



$ 8



$ 10



$ 24



$ 28

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



470





10





15





17





495





54

Total company pension and postretirement costs

$ 478



$ 18



$ 23



$ 27



$ 519



$ 82



Weyerhaeuser Company Q3.2019 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

in millions

March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



September 30, 2019



December 31, 2018

ASSETS































Current assets:































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 259



$ 212



$ 153



$ 334

Receivables, less discounts and allowances



398





408





368





337

Receivables for taxes



163





157





149





137

Inventories



451





425





393





389

Assets held for sale



—





—





251





—

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



141





132





141





152

Current restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities



362





362





362





253

Total current assets



1,774





1,696





1,817





1,602

Property and equipment, net



1,917





1,901





1,860





1,857

Construction in progress



102





134





187





136

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion



12,586





12,516





12,192





12,671

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion



291





288





284





294

Deferred tax assets



18





33





31





15

Other assets



444





461





461





312

Restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities



—





—





—





362

Total assets

$ 17,132



$ 17,029



$ 16,832



$ 17,249



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY































Current liabilities:































Current maturities of long-term debt

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 500

Current debt (nonrecourse to the company) held by variable interest entities



302





302





—





302

Borrowings on line of credit



245





140





440





425

Accounts payable



243





271





242





222

Accrued liabilities



411





510





487





490

Total current liabilities



1,201





1,223





1,169





1,939

Long-term debt, net



6,156





6,153





6,150





5,419

Deferred tax liabilities



34





17





25





43

Deferred pension and other postretirement benefits



542





515





506





527

Other liabilities



398





397





383





275

Total liabilities



8,331





8,305





8,233





8,203

Total equity



8,801





8,724





8,599





9,046

Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,132



$ 17,029



$ 16,832



$ 17,249



Weyerhaeuser Company Q3.2019 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



September 30, 2019



September 30, 2018



September 30, 2019



September 30, 2018

Cash flows from operations:















































Net earnings (loss)

$ (289)



$ 128



$ 99



$ 255



$ (62)



$ 841

Noncash charges to earnings (loss):















































Depreciation, depletion and amortization



123





124





135





122





382





361

Basis of real estate sold



48





33





24





46





105





80

Deferred income taxes, net



(123)





(43)





2





86





(164)





111

Pension and other postretirement benefits



478





18





23





27





519





82

Share-based compensation expense



9





7





7





13





23





31

Change in:















































Receivables, less allowances



(77)





(10)





40





46





(47)





(55)

Receivables and payables for taxes



(31)





6





7





(124)





(18)





(109)

Inventories



(60)





28





30





27





(2)





(9)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(5)





8





2





(6)





5





(7)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(82)





127





(58)





(63)





(13)





(133)

Pension and postretirement benefit contributions and payments



(14)





(13)





(9)





(323)





(36)





(355)

Other



9





(17)





(10)





(19)





(18)





(18)

Net cash from operations

$ (14)



$ 396



$ 292



$ 87



$ 674



$ 820

Cash flows from investing activities:















































Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$ (41)



$ (71)



$ (87)



$ (94)



$ (199)



$ (238)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation



(18)





(13)





(11)





(11)





(42)





(45)

Proceeds from note receivable held by variable interest entities



253





—





—





—





253





—

Other



18





1





1





(10)





20





19

Net cash from investing activities

$ 212



$ (83)



$ (97)



$ (115)



$ 32



$ (264)

Cash flows from financing activities:















































Cash dividends on common shares

$ (254)



$ (253)



$ (253)



$ (256)



$ (760)



$ (741)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



739





—





—





—





739





—

Payments of long-term debt



(512)





—





—





—





(512)





(62)

Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit



245





140





490





—





875





—

Payments on line of credit



(425)





(245)





(190)





—





(860)





—

Payments on debt held by variable interest entities



—





—





(302)





—





(302)





—

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



2





2





4





4





8





52

Repurchases of common shares



(60)





—





—





(273)





(60)





(273)

Other



(8)





(4)





(3)





—





(15)





(8)

Net cash from financing activities

$ (273)



$ (360)



$ (254)



$ (525)



$ (887)



$ (1,032)



















































Net change in cash and cash equivalents

$ (75)



$ (47)



$ (59)



$ (553)



$ (181)



$ (476)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



334





259





212





901





334





824

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 259



$ 212



$ 153



$ 348



$ 153



$ 348



















































Cash paid during the period for:















































Interest, net of amount capitalized

$ 127



$ 59



$ 124



$ 113



$ 310



$ 285

Income taxes

$ 50



$ 1



$ (5)



$ 22



$ 46



$ 80



Weyerhaeuser Company Timberlands Segment Q3.2019 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations (1)

in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q3.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Sales to unaffiliated customers

$ 431



$ 401



$ 398



$ 459



$ 1,230



$ 1,425

Intersegment sales



125





131





125





128





381





409

Total net sales



556





532





523





587





1,611





1,834

Costs of sales



413





405





429





436





1,247





1,289

Gross margin



143





127





94





151





364





545

Selling expenses



1





—





—





1





1





2

General and administrative expenses



22





25





24





23





71





69

Research and development expenses



1





1





1





2





3





5

Other operating income, net



(1)





(1)





(3)





(1)





(5)





(7)

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 120



$ 102



$ 72



$ 126



$ 294



$ 476





(1) In January 2019, we changed the way we report our Canadian Forestlands operations, which are primarily operated to supply Weyerhaeuser's Canadian Wood Products manufacturing facilities. As a result, we no longer report related intersegment sales in the Timberlands segment and we now record the minimal associated third-party log sales in the Wood Products segment. These collective transactions did not contribute any earnings to the Timberlands segment. We have conformed prior year presentations with the current year.

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(2)

in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q3.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Operating income

$ 120



$ 102



$ 72



$ 126



$ 294



$ 476

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



73





73





82





80





228





238

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$ 193



$ 175



$ 154



$ 206



$ 522



$ 714





(2) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q3.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(3)

$ (24)



$ 46



$ 2



$ (32)



$ 24



$ (2)

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (26)



$ (25)



$ (28)



$ (25)



$ (79)



$ (82)





(3) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined.

Segment Statistics(4)









Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q3.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Third Party

Delivered logs:















































Net Sales

West

$ 205



$ 194



$ 172



$ 238



$ 571



$ 766

(millions)

South



159





156





168





157





483





472





North



29





17





24





25





70





70





Total delivered logs



393





367





364





420





1,124





1,308





Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber



9





10





10





13





29





39





Recreational and other lease revenue



15





15





15





16





45





44





Other revenue



14





9





9





10





32





34





Total

$ 431



$ 401



$ 398



$ 459



$ 1,230



$ 1,425

Delivered Logs

West

$ 106.92



$ 104.07



$ 99.07



$ 125.67



$ 103.50



$ 129.91

Third Party Sales

South

$ 35.35



$ 35.45



$ 35.03



$ 34.88



$ 35.27



$ 34.75

Realizations (per ton)

North

$ 59.68



$ 62.10



$ 57.35



$ 60.97



$ 59.37



$ 62.00

Delivered Logs

West



1,920





1,864





1,729





1,897





5,513





5,900

Third Party Sales

South



4,499





4,400





4,795





4,521





13,694





13,591

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North



494





263





429





414





1,186





1,131

Fee Harvest Volumes

West



2,385





2,455





2,183





2,305





7,023





7,108

(tons, thousands)

South



6,492





6,367





6,802





6,478





19,661





19,859





North



627





378





560





537





1,565





1,509





(4) Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.

Weyerhaeuser Company Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment Q3.2019 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q3.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Net sales

$ 118



$ 81



$ 69



$ 96



$ 268



$ 205

Costs of sales



56





39





32





54





127





103

Gross margin



62





42





37





42





141





102

General and administrative expenses



7





7





6





6





20





19

Other operating income, net



—





—





(1)





—





(1)





—

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 55



$ 35



$ 32



$ 36



$ 122



$ 83



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q3.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Operating income

$ 55



$ 35



$ 32



$ 36



$ 122



$ 83

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



3





3





4





4





10





11

Basis of real estate sold



48





33





24





46





105





80

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 106



$ 71



$ 60



$ 86



$ 237



$ 174





(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q3.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —





















































Segment Statistics







Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q3.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Net Sales Real Estate

$ 96



$ 59



$ 45



$ 76



$ 200



$ 148

(millions) Energy and Natural Resources



22





22





24





20





68





57



Total

$ 118



$ 81



$ 69



$ 96



$ 268



$ 205

Acres Sold Real Estate



38,834





47,031





18,057





61,681





103,922





99,742

Price per Acre Real Estate

$ 2,424



$ 1,063



$ 2,415



$ 1,209



$ 1,806



$ 1,452

Basis as a Percent of Real Estate Net Sales Real Estate



50 %



56 %



53 %



61 %



53 %



54 %

Weyerhaeuser Company Wood Products Segment Q3.2019 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations (1)

in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q3.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Net sales

$ 1,094



$ 1,210



$ 1,204



$ 1,355



$ 3,508



$ 4,210

Costs of sales



967





1,070





1,067





1,080





3,104





3,225

Gross margin



127





140





137





275





404





985

Selling expenses



19





20





20





18





59





61

General and administrative expenses



35





34





35





32





104





97

Research and development expenses



—





1





—





—





1





1

Product remediation recoveries, net



—





—





(68)





—





(68)





—

Other operating costs, net



4





4





7





12





15





14

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 69



$ 81



$ 143



$ 213



$ 293



$ 812





(1) In January 2019, we changed the way we report our Canadian Forestlands operations, which are primarily operated to supply Weyerhaeuser's Canadian Wood Products manufacturing facilities. As a result, we now record the minimal associated third-party log sales in the Wood Products segment. These transactions do not contribute any earnings to the Wood Products segment. We have conformed prior year presentations with the current year.

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(2)

in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q3.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Operating income

$ 69



$ 81



$ 143



$ 213



$ 293



$ 812

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



46





47





48





37





141





109

Special items



—





—





(68)





—





(68)





—

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$ 115



$ 128



$ 123



$ 250



$ 366



$ 921





(2) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q3.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Product remediation recoveries, net

$ —



$ —



$ 68



$ —



$ 68



$ —





















































Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q3.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(3)

$ (155)



$ 75



$ 32



$ 71



$ (48)



$ (152)

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (30)



$ (53)



$ (65)



$ (79)



$ (148)



$ (199)



(3) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.

Segment Statistics

in millions, except for third party sales realizations

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q3.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Structural Lumber Third party net sales

$ 444



$ 495



$ 487



$ 581



$ 1,426



$ 1,831

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 392



$ 388



$ 389



$ 491



$ 390



$ 511

in board feet) Third party sales volumes(4)



1,133





1,274





1,253





1,184





3,660





3,585



Production volumes



1,145





1,193





1,189





1,106





3,527





3,446

Engineered Solid Third party net sales

$ 116



$ 134



$ 138



$ 132



$ 388



$ 400

Section Third party sales realizations

$ 2,218



$ 2,214



$ 2,188



$ 2,208



$ 2,206



$ 2,150

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(4)



5.2





6.1





6.3





6.0





17.6





18.6

in cubic feet) Production volumes



5.9





6.0





5.3





6.3





17.2





19.0

Engineered Third party net sales

$ 70



$ 86



$ 90



$ 91



$ 246



$ 261

I-joists Third party sales realizations

$ 1,709



$ 1,662



$ 1,665



$ 1,668



$ 1,676



$ 1,629

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(4)



41





52





54





54





147





160

in lineal feet) Production volumes



44





47





48





46





139





154

Oriented Strand Third party net sales

$ 160



$ 156



$ 159



$ 215



$ 475



$ 724

Board Third party sales realizations

$ 223



$ 213



$ 214



$ 321



$ 217



$ 335

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(4)



717





733





740





669





2,190





2,162

in square feet 3/8") Production volumes



729





736





747





665





2,212





2,146

Softwood Plywood Third party net sales

$ 44



$ 44



$ 42



$ 53



$ 130



$ 158

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 383



$ 380



$ 346



$ 439



$ 369



$ 446

in square feet 3/8") Third party sales volumes(4)



115





115





121





122





351





355



Production volumes



98





104





100





106





302





308

Medium Density Third party net sales

$ 38



$ 45



$ 44



$ 48



$ 127



$ 138

Fiberboard Third party sales realizations

$ 846



$ 833



$ 831



$ 828



$ 836



$ 835

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(4)



44





55





53





59





152





165

in square feet 3/4") Production volumes



45





61





47





61





153





168



(4) Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.



