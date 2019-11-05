EVERETT, Wash., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Psychedelic pictures using aluminum foil and casting resin were developed during the Reagan "zero tolerance" fiasco and could not be published, the author was told, because he was, and "admitted to taking LSD." Now, finally the book has been published. The artist calls them "Aluminum and Plastic Pictures."

The artist says the idea for these pictures came to him after he had taken some LSD. The hallucination he had was intriguing and he wondered how he could show others what his hallucination was like. These Psychedelic pictures using aluminum and casting resin are what he came up with. He wrote the book to demonstrate how others could make their own psychedelic pictures. The book was denied publication because the artist/author admitted that he had taken some LSD. The book is now available, at Barnes & Noble, (https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/aluminum-and-plastic-pictures-wm-a-jones/1129607052?ean=9781642984842), at Apple Books (https://books.apple.com/us/book/aluminum-and-plastic-pictures/id1445923770), at Google (https://play.google.com/store/search?q=9781642984859&c=books) and at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L63HCK6/ref=cm_sw_su_dp).

The author, Wm A Jones, explains his original idea, plus several variations. He says, "These pictures are very brilliant and interesting with suitable lighting."

The artist says, "Check it out and have fun making your own interesting, and psychedelic pictures."

Media Contact:

Wm Jones

228494@email4pr.com

425-233-2238