Wounded Warrior Project Renews Joint Partnership with Elizabeth Dole Foundation and National Military Family Association

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) announced a renewal of grants in support of Elizabeth Dole Foundation and National Military Family Association (NMFA), and their efforts to research the effects on children when thrust into the role of caregiver to an injured parent.

This $280,000 (Elizabeth Dole Foundation $200,000; NMFA $80,000) grant:

Supports an Operation Purple Buddy Camp for military children of caregivers at Lazy F Camp in Ellensburg, Wash. for 100 campers (50 military kids ages 5-10, and 50 adult "Buddies" who are also caregivers).

"Veterans' children often have additional stress placed on them due to their parent's injuries or illnesses," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Thankfully, the efforts of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and National Military Family Association have helped us and the broader veteran community more fully understand and attend to their needs. We're proud to support their work as they teach the community, both warriors and caregivers, about the impact parental trauma can have on the children of veterans and how best to serve them."

"Like their caregiver moms and dads, military children in caregiving roles carry a load that is far heavier than any our nation should let them bear," said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. "That's why we're so proud to be partnering with Wounded Warrior Project and National Military and Family Association to advance support for America's hidden helpers."

"We are committed to serving our caregiver families - parents and children alike," said Ashish Vazirani, Executive Director and CEO of the National Military Family Association. "Thanks to Wounded Warrior Project, we will be able to continue this important work with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to understand the effects of caregiving on military kids and how to better support them."

