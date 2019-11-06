SEATTLE, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOOM+Care, a leading provider of on-demand healthcare, is expanding its Mental Health service line to include the Seattle area.

Eastside Seattle area residents seeking diagnosis, treatment, and medication management can now schedule a Mental Health visit at ZOOM+Care's Bellevue clinic on NE 8th St in Lincoln Square. In December, the company plans to launch a second Bellevue Clinic, dedicated solely to providing Mental Healthcare specialty services. Located at 10541 NE 4th St, it will be the first ZOOM+Care clinic of its kind.

The addition of Mental Healthcare services in Seattle furthers Zoom's mission to provide complete, no-wait care. Previously, Mental Health specialty services were only available to ZOOM+Care patients in Portland.

"For years we've been hoping to bring a more complete service offering to our patients in Seattle, and I'm excited that it's coming to fruition," says Erik Vanderlip, ZOOM+Care's Chief Medical Officer and board certified psychiatrist.

Those seeking psychiatric care are often met with long wait times and limited access. ZOOM+Care strives to make mental healthcare accessible and convenient by offering same-day, no-wait visits—with or without a referral. Patients can schedule a 30-minute, in-person visit directly from their smartphones.

"Whenever our patients feel stuck, we want them to know we're here. Making an appointment takes just a few clicks, and they can talk to someone face-to-face that same day," says Dr. Vanderlip.

About the company: ZOOM+Care® is creating a better way to get and give healthcare. The Portland-based innovator's the leading provider of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. ZOOM+Care® cares for over 200,000 people per year at 38 neighborhood clinics in Portland and Seattle. Zoom provides complete care, including urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, telemedicine, and more. ZOOM+Care has been selected as one of Oregon's most admired healthcare companies for the past five years.