SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOOM+Care, the Portland-based innovator and creator of on-demand healthcare, is unveiling its newest location in Southcenter on November 21st, 2019. The clinic, located at 17250 Southcenter Pkwy Suite 136, Tukwila, WA is staffed with board-certified providers who cater to a broad range of illnesses and injuries, including primary and preventive care. The location also includes an on-site laboratory and dispensing pharmacy, and is open seven days a week, year-round.

ZOOM+Care is growing quickly in response to patient demand across the Northwest. The company's Southcenter clinic brings them one step closer to their goal of putting easy, on-demand healthcare in as many Seattle metro neighborhoods as possible.

"Our new location allows us to reach a new community of patients, and aligns perfectly with our mission to make primary care accessible, convenient, and local. Now, our neighbors just South of Seattle have access to the 'waitless' healthcare they deserve, and can experience first-hand why Zoom patients on average rate us 4.8 out of 5," said Torben Nielsen, CEO of ZOOM+Care.

ZOOM+Care's innovative, on-demand primary care model has attracted and retained thousands of loyal patients who value ease and accessibility. The company's online scheduling (available via iOS app, or at zoomcare.com), guaranteed same-day and on-time visits, paperless check-in, transparent pricing, and collaborative care provide a stark counterpoint to most traditional healthcare models.

About the company: ZOOM+Care® is creating a better way to get and give healthcare. The Pacific Northwest-based innovator is the leading provider of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. ZOOM+Care® cares for over 200,000 people per year at 41 neighborhood clinics in Portland and Seattle. Zoom provides complete care, including urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, telemedicine, and more. ZOOM+Care has been selected as one of Oregon's most admired healthcare companies for the past five years. Learn more or schedule a visit at zoomcare.com.

For more information and follow-ups, email market@zoomcare.com.