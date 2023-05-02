OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) and law enforcement agencies throughout the state will conduct a High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) patrol on Friday, May 5.
According to a WSP press release the 24-hour "Arrive Alive" emphasis patrols are a concentrated effort to reduce serious injury and deadly crashes. Participating WSP districts will provide updates on the progress of the emphasis patrols in their area on Twitter, including District 3 (Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Walla Walla and Yakima Counties).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.