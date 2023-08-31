OLYMPIA, Wash.-August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day and a statewide campaign launched earlier this year hopes to inform teens and young adults about the dangers of fentanyl.

The Washington State Health Care Authority launched "Friends for Life" in response to the growing numbers of fentanyl and opioid overdose deaths in the state.

The state Department of Health has also launched a similar campaign geared toward adults called “Prevent Overdose WA.”

According to an HCA press release "Friends for Life" hopes to inform teens and young adults about the dangers of fentanyl and promote the benefits of Narcan. Free information and resources are available as part of the campaign, including facts about fentanyl, how to respond to an overdose and where to get Narcan.

HCA plans to expand the campaign in September to include tools and educational materials for parents, caregivers and educators about how to talk to teens about fentanyl.