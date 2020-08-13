KENNEWICK, WA - Join us on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 10am-2pm for a virtual job fair with manufacturing employers.
This virtual hiring event is a free resource to help you identify and connect with employers from across the state of Washington who are looking for people to fill a variety of manufacturing jobs.
During the event:
- Virtually explore and engage with a wide variety of employers
- “Talk” with recruiters via live, text, video or voice-based chat
- Participate by logging in from any computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone
- There is no cost to participate in the virtual hiring event
Before the event:
- Register with your name and email address at: https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/washington/e/a0grA (*pre-registration is required.)
- View participating employers – more are being added daily!
- Upload your résumé
- Contact us at www.WorkSourceWA.com or 509.734.5900 (WorkSource Columbia Basin) to learn more or to schedule a one on one appointment for assistance with job search, resume review, interview preparation, job readiness workshops, job retraining opportunities, or connections to other resources. Case management services are also available for those who qualify.