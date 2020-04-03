KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - With the continued need for social distancing, Governor Jay Inslee announced yesterday, April 2nd 2020, that he would be extending the Washington State’s stay-at-home order until May 4th, 2020. Kittitas County also feels strongly that the stay-at-home order should stay in place and Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson has also extended our local stay-at-home health order.
Kittitas County will extend the local order on a ten day cycle, with the new order in effect from April 4 through April 13. The review cycle will allow Kittitas County to review statewide information such testing rates and epidemiological curve data, consult with legal expertise, and coordinate with our local Kittitas County Board of Health. The local stay-at-home health order will be renewed every ten days, as needed.
The extension means that non-essential businesses will remain closed until May 4, 2020, unless extended. Everyone in Kittitas County along with Washington State is asked to remain home. Residents may leave their homes for essential activities such as the following:
- Going to work if you are a critical worker or work for an essential business (first responder, healthcare worker, grocery store employee, bank employee, et cetera)
- Taking care of health (picking up medicine, going to a doctor’s appointment, and donating blood)
- Picking up groceries (food, cleaning products, pet supplies)
- Caring for a loved one in another household
- Getting outside for your health and wellbeing (while maintain social distance)
“We appreciate the sacrifice that everyone is making to slow the spread of COVID-19,” explains Dr. Larson. “The stay-at-home order is our best protection against this virus right now.”