YAKIMA, WA - The Washington Fruit Community Center (WFCC) is one of the four cooling stations open to the public this week in Yakima.
Other cooling stations include the Harman Senior Center, Spirit Alive Church, and the Wesley United Methodist Church.
No matter how hot it may get outside, it stays a cool 72 degrees inside the center at all times. People can rehydrate with free water.
WFCC opened as a cooling center for the first time in hopes to get the surrounding neighbors out of the dangerous heat said the city of Yakima's Communication and Public Affairs Director, Randy Beehler.
Beehler said they've only seen one person take advantage of this cooling station since it opened Friday.
"We’ll see as this week goes on, whether or not more people take advantage of the service or not and then we can evaluate whether or not to provide that same sort of service in the future," said Beehler.
People might be more prepared for this heat than we thought said, Beehler.
Not only can you stay cool at the community center, but also right next store at Miller Park's Splash 'n' Playground.
"It's super hot and we like to go to the park and get wet," said a shirt-soaked little kid, Annabella.
Annabella said she can't wait to come back again.
And it's fun for the whole family.
Jasmine Mejia said going to the splash zone is a better option for her daycare kids to stay cool for longer rather than going to a pool with a time limit.
"I like it more cause it's more open like you can go and have fun and stuff and I can take my own food," said Mejia who had two daycare kids with her.
People don't need to wear a mask if vaccinated.