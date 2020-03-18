WASHINTON STATE - Postpone many routine medical visits. We are asking all health care facilities to cancel or postpone visits that can be postponed. This will help keep us home and help conserve masks, gowns, and gloves.

Please postpone your routine dental visits, adult annual exams, and routine screenings. If you are not sure whether your upcoming appointment can be postponed or perhaps done over the phone, call the clinic to check before you go. If you are having a dental emergency (like you are in pain) please go to your regular dental clinic, not an emergency room.

Don’t postpone well child checks. Keep taking the little ones in for their immunizations on time!

And remember to reschedule those important wellness visits when this crisis is over!

Stay home as much as possible

We all need to stay home as much as possible to protect people at high risk from getting sick. Because if too many of us get too sick, we may have more patients who desperately need ventilators than we have ventilators to go around. We are working with our partners in the health care system to come up with a plan if we find ourselves in this situation, but a lot of that plan is dependent on us staying home and keeping our neighbors safe.

Practice compassion

We are all feeling a bit unsettled with these disruptions to normal life. Remember, even if you are isolated right now, you are not alone!

Stay tuned to our blog for more information on how you can help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Get and spread reliable information on COVID-19

This blog update is current as of the day it is posted, but information changes rapidly. Please check our website for the most up-to-date info on Washington’s response to COVID-19 at www.doh.wa.gov/coronavirus.

Fight stigma, public panic, and misinformation by getting your information from trusted sources. Listen to guidance from Washington State, the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and your local health department.

Contact us

If you have questions or concerns about COVID-19 in Washington state, start by visiting our website. Public can contact our call center 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, at 1–800–525–0127.