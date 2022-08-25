PACIFIC NORTHWEST-

It's that time of the year. Not the holidays quite yet. Back-to-school time!

With COVID still present in our community, it's important to remember staying safe from illnesses and disease.

I reached out to local school districts information on what each school district is doing to ensure your child stays safe this back to school.

Pasco School District

District leaders tell me not much has changed from the past year. The district's mission remains the same as before, "As part of PSD's ongoing commitment to the wellbeing of our students, staff, families, visitors and volunteers, the district will follow these requirements to reduce the spread of COVID-19, limit outbreaks and minimize disruptions to school life."

As of August 5th, schools and childcare services have been updated.

All employees are required to be fully vaccinated or have medical/religious exemption.

If students or teachers are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, they are required to stay home.

Schools and child care providers are required to have a process in place to inform parents, teachers and students of any positive cases as well reporting them to the Local Health Jurisdiction.

Kennewick School District

I'm told the school district has no immediate changes regarding the vaccine requirement for students. As of now, the vaccine remains optional for all students. However it is still required for staff and volunteers. Much like PSD, the district is allowing religious or medical exemptions.

KSD tells me the state health department has made changes, the district will continue to provide free at-school COVID-19 testing to students with parent permission. All masks will be optional for students and the district will continue to maintain the COVID-19 Report Card, which records the number of positive cases.

Richland School District

The Richland School District will not be seeing many changes to the COVID-19 protocols. In accordance to the Washington State Department of Health and Benton Franklin Health District, RSD will have full-time in-person learning available to all students. All school staff must be vaccinated unless they have a religious or medical exemption.

Masks are required in health offices and COVID-19 isolation rooms.

RSD released a 'Road to Recovery' document to help parents of students and staff during the 2022-2023 school year.

Umatilla School District

The Umatilla School District is encouraging parents to screen their children at home if they're experiencing any symptoms. Heidi Sipe, USD Superintendent, tells me free testing will be provided at schools if parents request their child to be tested.

USD will also be supporting vaccine clinics at schools for students and families during Open house.

Vaccines and masks are optional.

Yakima School District

According to Yakima School District, COVID-19 protocols are closely following the Department of Health's guidelines.

As of now, YSD Chief Communications Officer, Kirsten Fitterer tells me no vaccines are required.

However, YSD is hosting health fairs with immunization and sports opportunities for families.

I'm told COVID-19 protocols are very similar to last year's but current information can be found the back-to-school page or the COVID-19 page.