There is a normal lack of motivation and tiredness we experience in the colder months--where we'd rather stay inside and watch T.V. than go for a run. Not to mention it gets dark before dinnertime.
Jason Chastain, a mental health counselor, says these feelings are normal when the weather gets colder and the days get shorter.
"It's not your fault if you start feeling down or having a harder time, that's just human nature," Chastain.
Seasons bring beautiful things like changing leaves and cool breezes. For some of us, it can be hard to get out of the rut that can come along when it's cold and dark outside. There are some things we can do to keep our minds and bodies strong.
"One of the most important things we can do is stay connected with other people instead of just hibernating in our home and watching tv all the time," said Chastain.
Physical fitness can go hand-in hand-with mental fitness, so getting moving can really make a difference. Many times you don't even have to leave your home to do something that's good for you.
Shelagh Moore is an instructor at Fit For Me.
"First of all I hate the word can't, I just hate that. Because anyone can. And it's never too late to start," said Moore. "It gets cold, it gets dark in the winter, it's discouraging. However, you say, 'Nope. I got to go do it.' You go ahead and do it. Discipline and commitment win out every time."
So whatever it is that makes you happy, do that.
"Make sure you do something every day that is pleasant or enjoyable whether its exercise, reading a good book, playing with your kids.," said Chastain.
Chastain says there is a difference between fleeting sadness or lack of energy because of the weather--and seasonal affective disorder.
SAD can look like feeling low two to three days a week for weeks at a time, changes in sleep or appetite, or a lack of energy.
If you experience several of these symptoms, Chastain says it would be helpful to get evaluated to find out the best ways to help.