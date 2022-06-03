UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. -
In 2022, mountain ranges have seen more snow and it's been one of the wettest springs on record. This includes at lower elevations.
The Umatilla National Forest is seeing the affects of both, rainfall and snow. Forest Employees tell me they check campgrounds for any snow or potentially dangerous camping conditions. If they think it's not safe, they maintain the campsite closed until they feel it's safe to open.
However, they encourage visitors to check current conditions and plan ahead for any of those closures.
"Make sure let somebody know when you're leaving and expect you to be back as well as you're anticipated travel route," says Darcy Weseman, "That way if you do become over do, that gives law enforcement a good indication of where to start searching."
Darcy, Public Affairs Officer with Umatilla National Forest, tells me hikers should always stay on trails.
The main concern is damaging the natural landscapes, which is considered a crime.
Snow hides forest floors which makes it more dangerous to walk on too.
Columbia Basin Dive Rescue tells me knowing when it's time to head back to your car is important and camper or hikers should avoid riverbanks and dry river beds in case of flash floods.
"You know staying on trail and if it's looking like it's remaining and water starts coming down, head down the mountain and going back to your car," Brock Long says, "Ge tout of any kind of situation where you might have potential for flash floods or severe water coming down off the mountains."
If you're planning to head out alone, Brock tells me people should carry first aid kits, a whistle and extra food and water.
Brock and Darcy say people need to update family and friends on their whereabouts since there isn't always cell service in parts of the forest.
To stay up to date on trails, campsites and more, click here.
