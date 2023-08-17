RICHLAND, Wash.-The Mid-Columbia Children's Museum is hosting a STEAMKids event at the Richland public library on Thursday, August 17.
The free event runs from 1:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the library located at 955 Northgate Drive.
Families are invited to enjoy hands-on STEAM activities featuring blocks, construction sets and more, and to learn about efforts to bring a children's museum to the area according to a social media post announcing the event.
Preschool-age children must be accompanied by an adult.
