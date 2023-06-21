YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Valley College (YVC) is partnering with multiple school districts to provide the Step up to College (SUTC) Program, which offers opportunities for high school- age inviduals from 16 to 21 years old individuals to earn their high school diploma or GED.
"For example, we just had several students graduated at the high school with their high school diploma, they had gotten a little bit behind in credits and we're able, through this program provide online classes through Yakima Valley College, in any of the areas that they need," said Carol Kelly, SUTC Program Coordinator and ABE Instructor.
SUTC is available in multiple districts: Yakima, Grandview, Mabton, Ellensburg, Kittitas, and Stevenson-Carson. It is open to individuals who have dropped out of high school or are short on the credits they need to graduate.
"A couple of months ago, I attended a conference in Spokane for the [Washington Association for Learning Alternatives], and their keynote speaker, I can't remember his name, unfortunately; but he talked about how k-12 education has not changed in a hundred years," said Kelly. "And here we are with so many things available to help students achieve success."
The Step up to College Program is free of charge and it also applies to non-English speaking students. The Yakima Valley College, school districts and the non-profit organization People for People are financially backing up the program, where school supplies are provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.