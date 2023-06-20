YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Valley College's Step up to College Program (SUTC) aims to help those who have stopped high school or are a few credits short of graduation earn their diplomas or GED.
SUTC is open to high school age individuals (ages 16-20) and those admitted to the program can enroll at the YVC Yakima or Grandview campuses or the Ellensburg or Toppenish learning centers.
Students must be approved by their school district and YVC to participate in the program. Once approved there is no cost for the program according to YVC.
Another program, YVC High School 21+ is available for students over the age of 21. According to YVC the program builds on prior student achievement by awarding high school credit based on prior knowledge through training and/or work experience.
HS21+ tuition is $25 per quarter.
Step up to College information and contacts:
- Kittitas and Ellensburg: Nina Stewart, Step up to College Coordinator. nstewart@yvcc.edu 509-834-4535.
- Grandview and Mabton: Maria Orazco, Step up to College Coordinator. morozco@yvcc.edu 509-882-7040 ext.7040.
- Stevenson-Carson: Carol Kelly, Student Success Coordinator. ckelly@pfp.org 509-985-4143.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.