TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
According to the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC), over 50,000 cars will be stolen in Washington this year.
However, there are steps you can take if your car is stolen and recovered. Commander Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department has four steps for drivers to keep in mind before driving if their stolen car is recovered.
1. Go through the car and clean it thoroughly.
2. Look for things left in the car that don't belong to you.
3. Look for missing things, stuff you may have left in the car that is now gone.
4. Provide all the necessary information about your car to the polic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.