KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton PUD and contractors will begin work on the next step to the Steptoe Street and Gage Boulevard Intersection project on Monday, April 10.
The work will move the power poles to the southeast corner of the intersection.
Crews will begin working at 8 a.m. and will reduce travel to a single lane northbound from Tucannon Avenue and Gage Blvd.
Sidewalks will also be close in that direction with drivers being advised to delays and alternate routes as a recommendation.
