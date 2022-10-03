Stillbirths in WA now come with birth certificate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Legislature passed House Bill 1031, changing state law to provide a birth certificate for stillbirths. While the majority of states already do so, Washington’s law only required a fetal death certificate. The bill was introduced in 2021 by Representative Amy Walen (D-Wash.) and Senator Shelly Short (R-Wash.).
“The issue was brought forward because when a stillbirth happens in the State of Washington, the mother is issued a fetal death certificate and is legally required to bury or cremate the stillborn baby in accordance with laws pertaining to people who have died,” said the press release. “The experience of stillbirth is a trauma made worse by having only a death, and never a birth, acknowledged."
The press release reports there are more than 500 stillbirths each year in the state. The CDC reports around 25,000 each year across the country.
“My son was stillborn at nine months gestation,” said Dr. Terrell Hatzilias. “I labored for 12 hours to deliver him, only to hold him for the first and last time. This is a mental health crisis that can be helped by the smallest of acts like the simple acknowledgement of a stillbirth.”
A celebration was held at the Capitol Campus on October 3 after the bill was passed. Staff with the Washington state Department of Health were there, offering birth certificates for families who previously experienced a stillbirth. Families can also order certificates for stillbirths from 1957 to now.
