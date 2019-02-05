BOARDMAN, OR - A 38-year-old man from California is now in jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of meth, forgery and I.D. theft.

On February 2 at 9:19 a.m., Oregon State Police contacted Morrow County Sheriff's Office Communications Center and requested an agency assist regarding a stolen vehicle with California plates.

MCSO Deputy Gordon Adams, assisted by Boardman Police Officer Martinez, found the vehicle at Loves Travel Stop near Boardman. Deputy Adams arrested driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old Michael Scott Mount of Oakhurst, CA on the stolen vehicle charge.

During the investigation it was discovered that the suspect was in the possession of several forged credit cards and all the tools required to manufacture forged cards and drugs.

Mount was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail on the following charges:

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (Stolen Vehicle) Possession of a Controlled Substance- Meth Possession of a Forged Instrument II Forgery II ID Theft Fraudulent use of a Credit Card Criminal Possession of a Forgery Device

Bail is set at $70,000.

Morrow County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Oregon State Police and Boardman Police Department for their assistance.