BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A car reported stolen from the west side of the state was found burning in southern Benton County early on the morning of May 12.

Fire crews and Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene of the fire on SR 14 near Sonova Rd.

After the fire was put out the BCSO determined that the car was reported stolen out of Kitsap County. The investigation into the vehicle theft and fire is ongoing.