YAKIMA, Wash.- The man who crashed into a Yakima Police Department patrol car while in a stolen vehicle on April 15 is facing five different charges.
Salvador Acevedo-Oseguera is being charged with assault, driving under the influence, eluding police, possession of a stolen vehicle and malicious mischief.
Probable cause documents show Acevedo-Oseguera was observed driving a stolen car at an apartment complex by two officers who proceeded to tell the driver to surrender. Instead, Acevedo-Oseguera drove into the patrol car and sped away over landscaping and a concrete barricade.
The original two officers attempted to follow the stolen car as it approached Fair Avenue where another officer was approaching with lights and collided with Acevedo-Oseguera.
The suspect fled on foot as Sergeant Shephard caught up and arrested him. Acevedo-Oseguera was transported to the hospital for minor injuries where he admitted to medical staff he had been under the influence of methamphetamine. A bag was seized from the scene with a small amount of drugs.
Acevedo-Oseguera is in police custody with bond set at $50,000.
