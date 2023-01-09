FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-
Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies located a car reported stolen out of Connell on SR 20 on January 7.
The driver wouldn't stop and according to the FCSO the erratic driving led Deputies to believe the driver may be impaired, so they pursued the car north of Pasco.
When the car finally stopped the driver ran into a nearby house. According to the FCSO the home was already under surveillance for multiple car thefts.
Based on the car chase and additional information from the Pasco Police Department, the FCSO got a search warrant for the home and five people were detained.
According to the FCSO five stolen cars were recovered on the property, as well as thousands of dollars worth of stolen tools and construction materials.
A trailer that was reported stolen from a Kennewick storage facility containing an artifact and fossil collection worth an estimated $100,000 was also recovered.
The FCSO will be working to return the stolen property to its rightful owners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.