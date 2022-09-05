Stolen cell phone exposes theft at Ranch & Home

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people involved with a theft on August 13 at the Kennewick Ranch & Home after a stolen cell phone exposed a larger theft.
That day, one Kennewick woman set her phone down as she was shopping and forgot to pick it up, according to the Kennewick Police Department. Before long, a man in a black tank top passed by the phone, grabbing it to keep for himself.
KPD used video footage from the store to review the theft, but soon realized the man was with two others that were also stealing. Including the phone, the three of them left with over $1,500 of products, according to KPD.
They reportedly all left in a red car with gold wheels and a roof rack. Anyone with information on the three people is asked to contact KPD at 509-628-0333 or at kpdtips.com.
