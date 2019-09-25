PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are investigating after a a pickup truck was found burning in a dirt field at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near Burns Road and Road 52 in Franklin County, just north of Pasco.

Firefighters put out the fire and told officers that it looked like it was intentionally started.

The truck had plates registered to a company in the 300 block of N. Commercial Avenue in Pasco. An officer went to the company and learned that the company pickup had been left inside a locked fenced compound with the keys in it. It was used to crash through the gate on its way out at about 4:00 a.m.