Stolen Pasco playground slide found in a Burbank's children's room

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police Department found the stolen slide from a Pasco playground in a child's bedroom while investigating another theft.
Back in December 2020, playground equipment from the Terra Vida city park was reported stolen. On February 26 Detective Julie Lee found the 400-pound playground slide inside a kids bedroom. Detective Lee originally went to the Burbank home after another community tip about catalytic converter thefts.
Most of the original playground set was left behind back in December, but the slide was taken, the top sawed off, it was repainted, and it was mounted on a bunkbed. Pasco Parks and Rec arrived and recovered the slide.
Suspect Dustin Allen Bushnell, of Burbank, was booked into Walla Walla County Jail on an investigative hold for Possession of Stolen Property (the slide) by WWSO deputies, based on Pasco PD’s investigation. As of right now, nobody has been booked for stealing catalytic converters, but Pasco PD is still on the case.
Anyone with additional information is urged to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Detective Lee at leej@pasco-wa.gov about cases 20-35466 Theft (of slide) and 21-05296 Theft (of catalytic converters in Pasco).