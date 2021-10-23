Stolen Vehicles Found In Tri-Cities

PASCO, WA - A few stolen vehicles were located recently.
Kennewick Police Department located a vehicle stolen from Pasco.
According to the Pasco Police Department, it had been burned up but no one was harmed.
Just minutes later, they located a vehicle stolen out of Kennewick and Pasco Police Department arrested a man for possession of a stolen vehicle.
He also had a warrant for his arrest for vehicle prowling.
Pasco Police Department also assisted Walla Walla on a robbery/vehicle theft and they were able to locate the suspect about an hour later and Walla Walla Sheriff's Office Arrested him.
Pasco PD located the stolen vehicle parked unoccupied in the Tierra Vida neighborhood.