YAKIMA, WA - The popular Yakima Valley drive-in Stop N Go was destroyed after a fire that happened last week. Community members are still feeling the loss of this beloved restaurant.

"It was built in 1948," said Julie DeWeese.

For years, Stop N Go Drive-In has been a popular destination for tourists and locals alike.

"It was devastating," said DeWeese. "Not only was the ice cream wonderful there, he was a wonderful person. It was a place everyone used to go to."

When news first broke of the fire at the drive-in, many people rushed to see the damage left behind.

"I watched at least a thousand cars drive down here the day it burned," said DeWeese.

For Marcela Raigoza, going to Stop N Go Drive-In with her daughter was almost a nightly tradition.

"It was just heartbreaking. I feel like we all just had tears in our eyes just seeing him and everything going on, it was very hard," said Raigoza.

In a statement on the drive-in's Facebook, owners Anthony and Josie wrote: "It is our full intention to rebuild and continue the legacy. We're not sure how long it will take, but we will be back."

Community members have already expressed how they want to help.

"There is a lot of emotional value to this place for him and his family. I know it's going to be heartbreaking and that's something he won't be able to replace. We hope that he rebuilds and comes back stronger. I am sure the community and us will always be supporting him," said Raigoza.

"We will support him and be there when he really needs it," said DeWeese.