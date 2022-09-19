LACEY, Wash.-
According to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission, 2,100 people are killed or seriously injured in train accidents every year in the United States.
U.S. Rail Safety week runs September, 19-25, with the goal of preventing rail-related deaths and injuries through education.
Washington Operation Lifesaver, Operation Lifesaver Incorporated (OLI), Operation Lifesaver Canada, and the Mexican Association of Railroads (AMF), are partnering during rail safety week for a social media campaign and education effort to keep people safe on and around the rails.
Throughout the week people can share their personal "Track Tragedies" on social media. These personal stories of those affected by rail accidents can be shared using the hashtags #STOPTrackTragedies and #railsafetyweek.
