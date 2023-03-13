YAKIMA, Wash.-
Yakima Valley Libraries Storytime Tours are set to begin on Saturday, March 18. The preschool age event will visit seven libraries throughout the Yakima Valley and will feature Taco Dragon.
Each stop at a different library will feature stories, songs, games, crafts, and an appearance by Taco Dragon himself according to a Yakima Valley Libraries press release.
Taco Dragon is from the popular children's book "Dragons Love Tacos" by Adam Rubin. Participants in the storytime tours will receive a free keepsake picture with Taco Dragon.
Storytime Tour Dates and Locations:
- Selah Library. Saturday, March 18. 11 a.m. and Thursday, March 23. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Yakima Central Library. Saturday, March 18. 3 p.m.
- Granger Library. Monday, March 20. 3 p.m.
- Terrace Heights Library. Tuesday, March 21. 10 a.m.
- West Valley Library. Wednesday, March 22. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Saturday, March 25. 2 p.m.
- Sunnyside Library. Friday, March 24. 11 p.m.
- Moxee Library. Saturday, March 25. 10:30 a.m.
