(NBC) - With people staying home and frozen foods seeing huge spikes in demand, Stouffers is releasing the recipe for one of its most iconic brands: the French bread pizza.

It only takes a few ingredients. A loaf of French bread, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese and an ounce of pepperoni, cut in quarters.

Stouffers introduces the French bread pizza in the 1970's and has seen several varieties over the years.

Cheese and pepperoni remain fan-favorites to this day.

FULL RECIPE:

Yield:

2-4 Servings

Ingredients:

1 each Country French Bread Loaf, halved

5 ounces Tomato Pizza Sauce

1/8 teaspoon Fennel

3 ounces Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese, shredded

1 ounce Pepperoni, cut in quarters

Directions:

1) Pre-heat the oven to 375°F.

2) Cut the loaf of Country French Bread in half lengthwise.

3) Place bread on a baking sheet, cut side up. Evenly spread the pizza sauce on each half (2.5 oz per piece), and sprinkle fennel on both pieces for an added zip of flavor (1/16 teaspoon per half).

4) Then, top each half with mozzarella (1.5 oz per piece), followed by the quartered pepperoni (.5 oz per piece).

5) Place baking sheet with assembled pizza pieces in center of preheated oven. Bake for 15 18 minutes until cheese browns and begins to bubble on the top.

6) Remove from the oven. French Bread Pizza will be very hot. Allow to rest for 5 minutes.

7) Cut, serve and enjoy!

Serving Notes:

Try making this recipe with any bread, muffin, roll or bun of your choosing; adjust sauce and toppings usage accordingly

You can choose to prepare this recipe using your own pizza sauce or a jarred version

Add more of your favorite pizza toppings to each bread piece for variation, and adjust bake time accordingly