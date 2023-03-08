Street Crimes Unit finds five wanted people at Richland home with drugs, guns

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit arrested five wanted people at a home on the 300 block of Adams St on March 7, according to a press release from RPD Commander Damon Jansen. The unit surveyed the home after receiving information that wanted individuals were there, along with multiple reports of possible criminal activity.
When the wanted people were confirmed at the home, RPD was assisted by the Kennewick Police Department, Pasco Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Department. Officers surrounded the home and tried to get the people to come out, according to Jansen’s report.
The suspects refused to leave at first, leading to a response from regional SWAT officers. The five people were arrested after over an hour, according to Jansen, on outstanding warrants. The home was then searched, which is when officers found over a pound of methamphetamine, over 1,600 fentanyl pills and an undisclosed amount of powdered fentanyl. Three guns were also found, one of which was stolen. One of the arrestees was booked into the Benton County Jail for weapons and drug charges, based on the home search.
“We are thankful for the teamwork between our local law enforcement agencies that helps make each of our individual agencies successful in our endeavors to create safer communities,” said Jansen in the release. “We also appreciate the information provided by community members about this location. We encourage everyone in the community, if you see something, say something.”
