'Stressflation' study reveals which counties saw the most increase in stress

WASHINGTON STATE — A study that analyzed physical and mental stress across the country over five years to determine which states had seen the most “stressflation,” or increase in stress, found Washington state had little change. Ranked 42, data from county health rankings didn’t report an increase in physical distress, and mental distress rose only 1%.
In comparison, Maine ranked first with a 2% increase in physical stress and a 4% increase in mental distress. The gaps between rankings are minimal, with all 50 states reporting a rate of change no more than 5% and no less than -2%. New York had the least “stressflation,” actually reporting a 1% decrease in stress in both categories.
The study also looked at the rates of change for physical and mental stress by county. In Washington, Adams County saw the most stressflation and Whitman County saw the least. All counties in Washington saw an increase in mental stress, and all but two reported an increase in physical stress.
Adams County reported a 4% increase in physical stress and a 3% increase in mental stress. Conversely, Whitman County reported no change in physical stress and a 1% increase in mental stress.
Benton County ranked sixth, with a 3% increase in physical stress and a 2% increase in mental stress. But nearby Franklin County was much further down. At 32, Franklin County reported a 1% increase in physical stress and a 2% increase in mental stress.
Grant County fell tenth with a 2% increase in physical stress and a 3% increase in mental stress.
Yakima County ranked a couple spots above Franklin at 30, with a 2% increase in both categories. Walla Walla was a couple spots above Yakima, at 28, also with a 2% increase in both categories.
Created by MyBioSource • Viewlarger version
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.