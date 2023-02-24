YAKIMA, Wash.-
8th Street between Chestnut Avenue and Walnut Street will be closed the week of February 27 through March 3.
According to a City of Yakima press release the closure is necessary to replace curbs and gutters. The closure will last from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Detours around the work zone will be posted, but due to the high traffic in the area delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.
For more information on the project and road closure Yakima residents may contact Street Maintenance Supervisor Jay Kendall at 509-576-6443.
