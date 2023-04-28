YAKIMA, Wash.- Ongoing work to extend a main sewer line on Fair Ave in Yakima will continue through the first week of May, resulting in some road closures.
Fair Avenue will be closed between Tennant Lane and Lindy Lane from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm from Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5 according to a City of Yakima press release.
Traffic will be slowed in the area and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible.
